Teacher absences already being felt in Donegal ahead of tomorrow’s reopening

One school in Donegal is already without 7 teachers before it reopens tomorrow due to the impact of Covid-19.

Absences in schools across the county and nationwide are expected to increase drastically by the end of the week.

The Education Minister admits the reopening of schools will 'not be without challenge' but has given the go ahead for them to reopen following a meeting between teaching unions and the Department of Education yesterday.

Further talks are to take place today to outline operational guidance.

Joanne Irwin, Assistant General Secretary of the TUI told the Nine til Noon Show that the majority of teachers are apprehensive about returning to work tomorrow:

Meanwhile, John Haron, Principal of St Bernadette's Special School, Letterkenny says they are dealing with an ever evolving situation: