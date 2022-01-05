Swim Ireland selection for Molly McNulty and Cody Dunnion

Following a tremendous performance in the Swim Ireland Short Course Championships held just before Christmas last, 17- year-old Letterkenny student Molly Nulty has been invited to join Swim Ireland’s National Performance Transition Programme.

The targeted National Squad Programme is a key tactic in achieving the Performance objectives of Swim Ireland through to 2028.

The prestigious invitation to join the national squad is extended to a very select number of athletes based on their results in previous swimming competitions.

Molly is coached by Paddy Bond.

As well as national selection for Molly, previous Seals club member Cody Dunnion has also been selected for the programme.

Dunnion is now a member of Bangor Swimming Club and also impressed at the recent Short Course Championships at the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre.