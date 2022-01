Donegal start their Dr Kenna Cup campaign on Friday night against Down at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh will have full match commentary on highlandradio.com from the 7.30pm throw in in association with Highland Motors.

Declan Bonner will take his side into unknown terriorty the following Saturday the 15th January.

Donegal's game with Antrim has been fixed for Roger Casements GAC in Portglenone Ballymena.