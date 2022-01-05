LUH under significant pressure with almost 300 staff absent due to Covid-19

The General Manager of Letterkenny University Hospital says the hospital has been under significant pressure since Christmas.

Almost 300 staff members are currently off work due to Covid-19.

Visiting at the hospital has been suspended as a result of the rising number of Covid cases in the community and staff shortages.

Sean Murphy says they are reassessing the situation at the hospital daily as well as prioritising care and redeploying staff.

He says the hospital was already under pressure which has been exacerbated by the pandemic: