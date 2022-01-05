Lands acquired for expansion of Derry City Cemetery

Derry City and Strabane District Council has completed the acquisition of lands for a new cemetery in the cityside, close to the existing City Cemetery, which is nearing full capacity.

Welcoming the news, Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy praised the work that has been done in the City Cemetery in recent years by the council, and said its vital that everyone work together to ensure the new land is commissioned properly.

With that in mind, he's urging the council to consult widely, and calling on people in the area to make their views known: