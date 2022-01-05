Home STI testing is extended to Donegal

Home STI testing has been extended to Donegal.

Anyone aged 17 and over with an address in Donegal can now order an STI test online.

By ordering a free kit online, people can complete the samples, return them by free post, and have results quickly and discretely returned to them by text message or phone call.

Online services can help lower some of the barriers which people may face including: travelling to a clinic, taking time off work to attend an appointment, concerns about discretion and anxiety waiting for results.

The service is available for people who don't have symptoms.

Two Sexual Health clinics currently operate in the North West, in Letterkenny and Sligo University Hospitals.

New patients are currently being seen by appointment only on Thursday evenings in Letterkenny and on Tuesday evenings in Sligo.

For more information go to sh24.ie

More details -

This service is for individuals who do not have symptoms of an STI. Information about symptoms of an STI are available here, www.sexualwellbeing.ie/ sexual-health/sexually- transmitted-infections/. If you have symptoms or need urgent support, contact your local sexual health service or your GP.

Information on the STI testing pilot and how to order a test is available on www.sexualwellbeing.ie and www.sh24.ie. If you need help with an existing order or wish to discuss your results, you can get in touch with the clinical team by replying to any text message from SH:24

You can also visit sh:24.ie for further support and information.

For more information on sexual health and wellbeing visit www.sexualwellbeing.ie

The Sexual Health clinics that are available in the North West are located in Letterkenny and Sligo University Hospitals. They provide a full range of free services for STIs. This includes screening, vaccination, diagnosis, treatment, advice, advice to women who are pregnant and have an STI, vaccinations for men who have sex with men (MSM), Pre exposure prophylaxis for HIV (PrEP) and Post exposure prophylaxis for HIV (PEP).

New patients are currently being seen by appointment only on Thursday evenings in Letterkenny and on Tuesday evenings in Sligo. Covid-19 precautions are in place. Those without symptoms are encouraged to first use the www.sh24.ie service.

To contact the clinics to enquire about an appointment you can telephone Letterkenny at (074) 91 23715 and Sligo at (071) 917 0473. Clinics are also available at other locations; for details see https://www. sexualwellbeing.ie/sexual- health/hse-sti-services-in- ireland.html'