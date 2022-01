Conviction rates for using a mobile phone while driving are as low as 14% in some parts of the country.

New data seen by the Irish Times shows between 2018 and 2020, 25% of people who were brought to court nationally were convicted.

When broken down by county, conviction rates were as low as 14% in Sligo, and as high as 36% in Wicklow.

Former Inspector in the Road Policing Division, Michael Harrison says there are many reasons that account for such low rates: