Cllr says he will keep pressure on to assess how fire service can assist NAS

A Donegal councillor says he will be urging the authority to liaise with the HSE and others to assess how the Fire Service in the county can assist the Ambulance Service.

Yesterday, Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn said he'd been told by the National Ambulance Service that it would welcome back up from fire service personnel, particularly in cases of cardiac issues.

In November, Cllr Michael McClafferty asked the council to explore such an option, but officials pointed out that service is not resourced to provide medical back-up, and to do so could compromise its core functions.

Cllr McClafferty has confirmed he'll be raising the issue again, saying the council, HSE and government should work together to address the issue of resources: