16-29 year olds can now book boosters in Letterkenny

By
News Highland
-

People aged 16 to 29 who had their first round of COVID-19 vaccination at least 90 days ago may now book an appointment to get a booster vaccine at the Letterkenny Vaccination Centre.

 

To book a free appointment for a booster vaccination go to hse.ie and search ‘book booster’ or click here:

https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/booster-booking/

 

Appointments are now available to book on:

·       Saturday 08 January between 3.30pm and 7.30pm

·       Sunday 09 January between 1.30pm and 7.30pm

 

The hse.ie booster booking page is updated regularly with additional dates.

 

If you have had COVID-19, you can get your booster dose vaccine 3 months after your positive test result.

 

People aged 30 or older can also book a booster appointment on hse.ie

