Three youths are being sought after a Letterkenny business was brandished with spray paint.

At around 4pm on Wednesday December 22nd the three youths wearing dark clothing were caught on CCTV footage spray painting the walls and doors of a business premises in Letterkenny retail park with black paint.

Gardai say the group are around 15 years of age.

Anyone with any information which may assist in identifying those involved are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station.