Visiting suspended for a week at LUH

Visiting at Letterkenny University Hospital has been suspended from for a week from today.

Saolta say the decision has been taken due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the community, and also current outbreaks of COVID-19 within the hospital itself.

Visiting will be facilitated on compassionate grounds, on an exceptional basis only. To arrange a visit on compassionate grounds, please contact the ward manager in advance.

The nominated support person/visitor must complete a COVID-19 screening checklist and follow the public health guidance, including regular hand sanitisation and the use of approved surgical face masks.

There are separate arrangements in place for access to the maternity department for nominated support partners, in line with national guidance.

Saolta say the limitation on visiting access will remain in place for one week and will be kept under review.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid says more patients are now testing positive while in hospital for other illnesses......