Ronan McKinley leaves Derry for Ballinamallard

Ballinamallard United have agreed terms with 19 year-old Derry City midfielder Ronan McKinley.

The former underage Republic of Ireland International has been rebuilding his form in recent seasons after a bad knee injury.

Ronan said: “I had a bad knee injury in 2019 that required two operations and 2½ years of rehabilitation. I have been back playing for Derry City Reserves and see joining Ballinamallard United as a great opportunity.

“From the first time I visited Ferney Park I was drawn to Harry’s outlook on the game, the style of football they played along with the welcome and overall Club atmosphere. I’m really looking forward to playing my part in the Club’s progression.”

Ballinmallard Manager Harry McConkey said: “I’m delighted to have agreed the signing of Ronan, I realised his talent when he played for the Republic of Ireland against Belgium in the Under 17 European Championships.

“He is a technically gifted, versatile midfielder that has great potential. I hope he can become a central part of our push for the run-in of this season.”