Patterson and Coleman to compete at right full back

Everton have completed the signing of Scotland international Nathan Patterson from Rangers.

The full back has joined the Premier League club for a fee believed to be in the region of 16-million pounds on a three and a half year deal.

He will act as competition for Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman who plays in the same right sided position.

Patterson helped the Ibrox side win the Scottish Premiership title last season and becomes Rafa Benitez’s second transfer of the January window following the arrival of Ukraine defender Vitalii Mykolenko.