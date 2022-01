Gardai are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in contact with the victims of a murder-suicide in Letterkenny prior to their deaths.

The body of Daniel Duffy who was in his 80s was discovered in a house in the Windyhall area on Thursday December 23rd while his son, Damien was found dead in a car in an adjacent shed.

Investigations are ongoing.

Garda Niall Maguire is asking anyone with any information to contact them: