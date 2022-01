Investigations are continuing into a fatal crash in St Johnston last week which claimed the life of Patrick Dooher of Porthall who was in his 20s.

On Thursday night last at around 9pm two vehicles collided in the Dundee area.

A woman was also badly injured during the crash.

Gardai Niall Maguire is appealing to anyone with information, or who may have dash cam or CCTV footage to come forward: