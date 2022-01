Donegal's Fire and Rescue Service personnel could soon be deployed as first responders to assist the National Ambulance Service.

The NAS has confirmed that personnel can be used to assist in cardiac arrest calls.

Requests for the dispatch of the fire service must be granted by Donegal County Council.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn is encouraging the local authority to engage with the National Ambulance Service to ensure such a vital service can be utilised fully: