Council gritters out as temperatures drop below freezing

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for low temperatures and ice.

The warning is in place for the entire country from 7pm this evening until 10am tomorrow.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as minus three degrees, with Met Eireann predicting widespread sharp frost with icy stretches.

Donegal County Council says all roads on the council's gritting schedule will be treated.

ALL routes will be gritted from 6PM on Tue. 04/01. Donegal gritting route index as follows: