Young man dies in drowning tragedy

An 18 year-old man has died after getting in to difficulty while swimming off Arranmore Island

Gardai say the young man got into difficulty in the water at Leadbh Gharbh shortly before 3pm.

The local RNLI crew and other emergency services responded to the scene and were able to recover the man from the water.

He received treatment at the scene, but was later pronounced dead.

The body of the man will be taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for a post-mortem at a later date.

Currently Gardai are treating this as a tragic incident.