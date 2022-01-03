Number of Covid patients at LUH rises once again

The latest figures released by the HSE show that, as of 8 o'clock last night, there are now 54 Covid patients at Letterkenny University Hospital - an increase of 6 compared to the previous day's total.

The number of Covid patients at LUH is now three times what it was just one week ago - on the same day last week, there were just 18 Covid patients at the hospital.

Also, a total of 11 new infections at the hospital have been confirmed in the last 24 hours - that's the highest total of new confirmed cases at any hospital in the state.