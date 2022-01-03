NowDOC warns against public using their service to book PCR tests

A local doctor from the NowDOC service says they've been inundated with phone calls from members of the public who are seeking a PCR test - even though NowDOC cannot refer them for one.

Dr Martin Coyne says the volume of calls from asymptomatic members of the public trying to use NowDOC to book a PCR test has meant they have had trouble receiving urgent care calls from other patients.

Dr Coyne says that if you are Covid symptomatic, NowDOC can offer advice and treatments - but if you have no symptoms, you should go to your GP, or look online, to book a PCR test....