Lucky escape after lorry hits house in Newtowncunningham

A lorry driver and a local family had a lucky escape, following a crash in Newtowncunningham at approximately 7:30 this morning.

Reportedly the lorry skidded off the road, and subsequently struck a house.

While the lorry sustained some damage, it's believed the house only received minor damage.

The driver of the lorry was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, with a suspected broken arm and other minor injuries.

Local Councillor Paul Canning says it was fortunate more damage was not caused...