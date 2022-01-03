Emergency Department at LUH extremely busy today

The Saolta University Healthcare Group have advised that the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy today.

They say that there is currently a high number of patients waiting to be admitted to the hospital, and that those in the Emergency Department are experiencing long wait times.

The public are being asked to only attend the Emergency Department only if they require urgent treatment, and to contact the NowDOC Out-Of-Hours GP service in the first instance if the matter is not urgent.

In a statement, Saolta also said: "We are committed to treating everyone who presents to our ED however we do so strictly in order of medical priority. Given the volume of patients attending the Emergency Department, we regret there will be delays and long wait times for those who do not need urgent treatment".