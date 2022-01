A further 16,986 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today.

804 people are now in hospitals with the virus - a staggering jump of 87 compared to yesterday's figure.

93 of those patients are now receiving intensive care treatment, up 6.

This day last week, there were just 461 patients hospitalised, making it a rise of 343 hospitalisations in 7 days.