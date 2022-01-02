LYIT Semester 1 exams postponed due to Covid concerns

All Semester 1 in-person exams at the Letterkenny Institute of Technology have been postponed until a later date in the year, due to the rising incidence in Covid cases.

In a statement, LYIT said that all exams that were previously scheduled to be held between Thursday, January 6th and Friday January 21st have now been moved to later in the year.

But, classes will still resume as planned in-person on the 24th of January at LYIT.

The LYIT said that: "Following public health guidance, and in light of the significant increase in Covid-19 cases nationally, the Institute has taken the decision to defer all scheduled in-person examinations until later in the academic year"

"Classes will recommence as scheduled on Monday 24 January. In the meantime, we encourage all staff and students to avail of Covid-19 vaccinations and boosters when they become available"