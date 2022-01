The Inishowen Football League Management Committee, after consultation with all clubs, have decided to delay the restart of the league programme due to the high level of Covid infection in the community.

The fixtures will recommence on Sunday 23rd January.

All clubs within the league were contacted and over 75% voted to take the course of action of delaying the restart.

The league is the second to do so following an announcement made by the Donegal Junior League on Saturday afternoon.