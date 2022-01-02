48 Covid patients at LUH as outbreak continues

The number of Covid-19 patients at Letterkenny University Hospital has risen yet again, as hospital staff try to manage an ongoing Covid outbreak.

Latest figures show that, as of 8pm last night, there were 48 admitted patients at LUH with Covid-19 - that's a rise of 8 on the previous day, and more than 2.5 times the case numbers compared to just one week ago.

Some non-emergency procedures have been postponed already for the week ahead, as well as different visiting restrictions at LUH, but it's unclear if further measures are to be taken there to combat the Covid surge at the hospital.