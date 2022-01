A record-high total of 23,281 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health this afternoon.

There are now 656 people in hospitals with the virus, 85 of those being in intensive care.

Those figures come as the rollout of the booster vaccine is due to ramp up tomorrow.

Those aged over 16 are able to register for a jab, which can be administered as soon as tomorrow in some places across the Republic of Ireland.