Positive antigen test will now allow for Enhanced Illness Benefit payments

The Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys has announced an adjustment to the documentation required to receive the 350 euro Enhanced Illness Benefit.

The Department of Social Protection will now accept confirmation from the HSE that you have ordered an antigen test, a text message from the HSE that you are a close contact, or certification from your GP that you have symptoms of Covid-19.

A positive PCR test result will also continue to qualify for the Enhanced Illness Benefit payments.