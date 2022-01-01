Major increase in visitors to govisitdonegal.com

Donegal County Council says its govisitdonegal.com website saw significant growth in 2021, with the number of people visiting the page up by 50% compared to the previous year.

Up to mid November last year, the govisitdonegal.com website had over 534,000 page views, an increase of more than 29% on the same period in 2020.

191,000 different users visited the site, an increase of over 51% on the previous year.

Donegal County Council says the page was visited by people in 168 different countries.

With the emphasis on holidaying at home last year, it's no surprise the vast majority of visitors were Ireland, followed by the UK and the US.

The next ranked countries in terms of highest number of visits were China, Germany, Canada, France, The Netherlands, and Australia.

Govisitdonegal also attracted attention on social media, with over 50,000 interactions on Facebook, 21,000 on Instagram and 15,500 on Twitter.