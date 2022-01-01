Harps U19 Player Adam Mc Caffrey released from hospital

Adam Mc Caffrey has been released from hospital and is recuperating at home.

On Sunday 12th December 2021, the Finn Harps under-19 player suffered a serious head injury during a football match and was transferred to Dublin for treatment.

In a statement released by the club, they said: "The injuries sustained were substantial and will take time to heal. He has seen consultants in both Derry and Letterkenny and they are happy with his improvement. Adam's positive mindset will be a great asset as he continues on the road to recovery."

"He wanted us to thank the football family who have shown so much love and support over the past few weeks on behalf of himself and his family."

The parents of the Finn Harps U-19s came together to set up a GoFundMe to help support Adam and his family through this very challenging time and have so far raised over €37,000.