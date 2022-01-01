Fears Omicron will overwhelm health service as LUH battles Covid outbreak

There are fears that the speed at which the Omicron variant is spreading throughout communities will put even more pressure on hospitals.

Hundreds of hospital staff are currently on Covid-related sick leave, while existing staff are prioritising Emergency and Covid care.

Letterkenny University Hospital has been one of the most overcrowded hospitals in the state in recent months, and it's also been confirmed that the hospital is currently managing a Covid outbreak.

Latest HSE figures show that as of 8pm last night, there were 40 Covid-positive patients in the hospital, a rise of two on the day before.

The outbreak has led to a number of elective procedures being cancelled over the next week, including day surgeries and routine in-patient surgeries.

Chief Executive of the Saolta University Healthcare Group, Tony Canavan, has said even if the Omicron variant is milder, its much increased rate of transmission will lead to even more strain on the health service...