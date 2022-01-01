Concerns raised by teachers’ unions over school re-opening

As schools prepare to open their doors after the Christmas break, secondary school teachers have expressed concern at the growing numbers of Covid cases.

Education Minister Norma Foley and public health officials are due to meet to discuss the situation early next week, before schools return on Thursday.

The president of the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland Eamon Dennehy has said while their objective will be trying to keep schools open, there is concern amongst teachers regarding the spike in Covid case numbers....