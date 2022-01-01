16-29 year olds can now book to get a booster vaccine

All 16-29 year olds can now book an appointment to receive a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Anyone in that age group can receive a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine at least three months after receiving their last dose.

16-29 year olds can get a booster through booking an appointment at a vaccination centre, or through participating pharmacies and GPs.

The HSE say all you'll need is your photo ID, or proof of your date of birth such as a birth cert.

You can book your booster appointment at a vaccination centre here: https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/booster-booking/

And the list of participating pharmacies is available here: https://www2.hse.ie/services/pharmacies-covid-19/?county=Donegal