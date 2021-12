Tributes have been paid to the man in his 20s who died following a two car collision at Ard Baithin, St Johnson last night.

Patrick Dooher from Porthall the driver of one of two cars involved in the crash.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, where he later passed away.

Gardai are urging witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Local Councillor Gerry Crawford is a neighbour of the Dooher family...........