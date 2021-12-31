Significant new seagrass beds found on Donegal coast

Highlights of Coastwatch's Autumn Survey have shown that important new seagrass beds have been discovered on the North Donegal coast.

That was one of the positives highlighted in the interim document, along with a marked reduction in marine litter such as drink cans and plastic bottles.

On the negative side, there's been an increase in the number of face masks and bags of dog poo discovered along the coast, as well as more use of plastics in the aquaculture sector, with a number of single use cable ties found in Lough Foyle.

Local Government Minister Darragh O'Brien says the seagrass discoveries are very important........

