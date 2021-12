The LYIT campus in Killybegs will be crucial in terms of research and development in renewable energy.

That's according to the Cathaoirleach of the Donegal Municipal District Cllr Barry Sweeney who has been considering what the Council can achieve in the year ahead.

He says South Donegal is well positioned to explore the area of green energy, with the Killybegs campus set to be at the heart of what can be done.

Cllr Sweeney says the MD must also face the ongoing national challenges..........]