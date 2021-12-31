Derry PSNI appeal for information following assault

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of a serious assault which occurred on Sunday evening, St Stephen's Day.

Police say at approximately 10pm a 34-year-old male was assaulted in the Ballymagowan Avenue area of the city, by a group of up to five males.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and has sustained serious facial injuries, including a fractured jaw.

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of a serious assault which occurred on Sunday 26th December.

Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: “At approximately 10pm a 34-year-old male was assaulted in the Ballymagowan Avenue area of the city, by a group of up to five males.

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and has sustained serious facial injuries, including a fractured jaw.

“We are appealing for any persons who may have been in the area and witnessed anything suspicious or who perhaps might have dash-cam footage to contact us on reference number 1134 30/12/21."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/