DCC Cathaoirleach looks ahead to 2022

Donegal County Council will be taking the lead in supporting local businesses and communities in the year ahead after nearly two years of Covid-19 disruption.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Jack Murray says the rates local businesses pay make them significant contributors to the Councils revenue budget, and the local authority must support them in any way that it can.

Cllr Murray says the Council must to exert pressure at a national level in 2022 to ensure that the pressures on the local economy are reflected in rates supports.

Looking ahead to next year, Cllr Murray says it will very much be a continuation of 2021.......