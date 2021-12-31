Covid cases double within a week across the Saolta group

The number of people infected with Covid 19 is down slightly, with 20,110 cases confirmed this afternoon.

There are 682 patients with Covid-19 in hospital today, an increase of 63 on the same time yesterday.

86 people are being treated in ICU, that's down 2 on yesterday.

Most recent available figures for Letterkenny University Hospital shows 38 covid patients, one of them in ICU.

That's the highest number of cases in any hospital in the Saolta University Healthcare Group - Its CEO Tony Canavan says the number of Covid-19 patients across the group has almost doubled in the past week...........