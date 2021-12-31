45 people awaiting beds at LUH as 28 Covid cases are reported

The number of Covid 19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital continues to rise, with 38 infected patients being treated at the hospital last night, with all day surgeries and a number of elective procedures cancelled as a result of an outbreak at the hospital.

One person was being treated in Intensive Care.

Meanwhile, this morning, there were 45 admitted patients awaiting beds at the hospital, 13 of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

It was the second highest figure in the country after Limerick, with 318 awaiting beds nationally.