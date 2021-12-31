18+ Janssen recipients can now get boosters in Letterkenny

18 to 29 year olds who previously received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 90 days ago may now book an appointment online to get a booster vaccine at the Letterkenny Vaccination Centre.

Appointments are available for Monday afternoon next, January 3rd from 1.30pm to 3.30, with the online booking system is being updated regularly to include additional dates.

Appointments are also available for people aged 30 and older who are eligible for a booster vaccine.

To book an appointment for a booster vaccination go to hse.ie and search ‘book booster’ or click here:

https://www2.hse.ie/screening- and-vaccinations/covid-19- vaccine/get-the-vaccine/ booster-booking/

· Monday 03 January – 1.30pm to 3.30pm

The online appointment booking system is being updated regularly to include additional dates.

There are also booster appointments available to book on hse.ie for people aged 30 and older who are eligible for a booster vaccine.

If you have had COVID-19, you can get your booster dose vaccine 3 months after your positive test result.