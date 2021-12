Mica must remain the number 1 priority in 2022.

That's according to the Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District.

Looking ahead, Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh says work must continue at national level to get a Mica redress scheme over the line which greatly assists homeowners.

He says the initial priority will be resolving delays affecting homeowners who have submitted stage 1 applications: