Man armed with axe robs store in Tyrone

A man armed with an axe robbed a store in Tyrone yesterday evening.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an armed robbery which happened in Dungannon shortly before 8pm.

At around 7.50pm, it was reported that a man entered business premises in the Scotch Street area, smashed the security glass at the counter with an axe and demanded money from a staff member.

The suspect is described as being approximately 5 ft 4 ins to 5 ft 8 ins in height, of slim build, with a local accent, and was wearing a light grey tracksuit with blue stripes and the hood pulled up, a balaclava, black gloves, a blue baseball hat, and black and white trainers.

He made off on foot with a sum of cash.

In a statement Detective Sergeant Reid said: “The staff member, whilst physically unharmed, was left shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience for them.

Enquiries into the incident are continuing, and police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, or who saw a male matching this description, to call detectives on 101.