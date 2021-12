The isolation period for people who test positive for Covid-19 has been cut from 10 to 7 days in Northern Ireland.

First Minister Paul Givan says the change takes effect tomorrow - and is subject to a negative antigen test on Day 6 and 7.

The Stormont Executive met earlier and decided not to introduce any more Covid restrictions.

The Omicron variant now accounts for 90 per cent of new cases in the North,