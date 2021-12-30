Investigation continuing into cold caller incident in Castlederg

An investigation is continuing into a cold caller incident in Castlederg.

Police received a report that a male purporting to be an NIE employee checking meters was circulating in the area of Ratyn Road, on the 9th December in a grey vehicle.

Checks with NIE confirm this male was not a genuine employee and when the male was challenged for ID he left the property at speed.

If you are in any doubt about a caller please ask the person for identification then ring QUICK CHECK on 0800 0132290 - genuine callers will not mind.

In an emergency dial 999.