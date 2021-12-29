Visiting restricted at LUH

Visiting at Letterkenny University Hospital is being restricted.

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community, Saolta says access to visitors is now being limited to one person, per patient for 15 minutes per day.

The hospital is also currently dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak.

Visits to Letterkenny University Hospital must be pre-arranged by family members / visitors, who should contact the relevant ward or unit in advance.

In line with national guidance on visiting, visitors will be asked to produce their EU Digital COVID Certificate or HSE COVID-19 Vaccination Record or other proof of immunity at the entrance. They may also be asked to show photo ID.

Exemptions from requirement of vaccination proof will be granted on compassionate grounds.

Children may not visit the hospital unless agreed in advance, on compassionate grounds, with the ward or unit manager.

Separate arrangements are in place for access to the maternity department for nominated support partners.

Anyone coming to the hospital must complete a COVID-19 screening checklist and follow the public health guidance, including wearing a surgical face mask and performing good hand hygiene regularly.

