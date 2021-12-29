Power outage affecting parts of Donegal

Update:

Power has been restored to most areas of Donegal.

At a peak earlier this afternoon, over 3000 properties were affected by power outages.

A number of homes and businesses in Convoy however, are still without power.

ESB crews are currently working to repair the fault with power estimated to be restored this afternoon.

Over 1,300 homes and businesses in Donegal are still without power.

Outages are affecting parts of Carndonagh, Ballymacarry, Convoy and Bundoran.

Power has been restored to a number of areas including Letterkenny and Milford which was impacted earlier today.

ESB crews are currently working to repair the faults with power estimated to be restored this afternoon.

Strong winds are causing havoc right across the county with fallen trees and debris impacting driving conditions.