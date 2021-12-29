Over 500 cases of Covid-19 per day being identified in North West

Over 500 cases of Covid-19 are being identified each day in the North West.

The Director of Public Health in the North West, Dr Anthony Breslin has warned there will be an increase in hospitalisations in the coming weeks as the Omicron wave spreads throughout the country.

The HSE is reminding people that if they have been identified as a close contact but are asymptomatic then they need to restrict their movements and avail of antigen testing rather than PCR testing.

Dr Breslin says demand is currently outweighing capacity at testing centres: