Man seriously injured in attack in Derry

Police in Derry are appealing for information after a 48 year old man was seriously injured in an assault.

It happened in the early hours of Sunday December 19th and is thought to have taken place somewhere between the Northland Road Junction and Northland Avenue in the city.

Police believe the attack took place between midnight and 1am.

The victim suffered a fractured skull, hip, jaw and nose.

Officers want to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who may have seen a group of young men in the area of Northland Avenue at around 12.30am, on the morning of December 19th.