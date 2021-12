A major development of Drumboe Woods in Stranorlar is on the cards.

A feasibility study is underway to identify priorities to support the sustainable expansion of the woods for the local community and visitors.

Consultation boards containing initial concepts are in place in Drumboe Woods for public viewing until the end of January.

The study has been commissioned by BASICC and Donegal County Council.

Manager of BASICC, Leah Fairman says it's about enhancing the amenity as much as possible: